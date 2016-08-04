Bubba Tom Hayes is a hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with a select Haze variety that was bred by Tom Hill. The hybrid tends to be Haze-dominant with a sweet, herb flavor that mixes with musky Kush undertones. The effects tend to be led by the sativa genetics as well, inciting uplifting cerebral activity that eventually fades to a relaxing body effect. The Bubba Kush influence helps speed up the flowering cycle, allowing Bubba Tom Hayes to finish in around 10 weeks when cultivated indoors.