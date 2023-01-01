Chembow
Chembow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Rainbow Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chembow, also known as Chembo, is a creation by Shango, a cannabis company that operates in Oregon and Nevada. Chembow is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chembow effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chembow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Shango, Chembow features flavors like diesel, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Chembow typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chembow can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Chembow might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chembow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
