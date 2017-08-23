CherWillie is the sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Chernobyl and Willie Nelson. This strain is a true hybrid in effect, offering consumers balanced physical and mental attributes that take the edge off repetitive tasks or a long day. The terpene profile provides a mixture of earth and spice with a smooth finish. CherWillie is known to have a creative and functional buzz as well as a manageable potency.
