ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. CherWillie
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of CherWillie

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 3 reviews

CherWillie

CherWillie

CherWillie is the sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Chernobyl and Willie Nelson. This strain is a true hybrid in effect, offering consumers balanced physical and mental attributes that take the edge off repetitive tasks or a long day. The terpene profile provides a mixture of earth and spice with a smooth finish. CherWillie is known to have a creative and functional buzz as well as a manageable potency.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Show all

Avatar for Spark1033
Member since 2016
Great active head high with real nice pain relief. Body high isn't couch-locking. Still very functional, yet relaxing. Great for after a hard day of work but when you still need to get stuff done. Awesome flavor as well!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mamamarijuana1118
Member since 2018
This Sativa dominant hybrid was actually very satisfying. It has a very fruity taste and is a very smooth hit. I loved it very much! The grower/brand was Sticky Budz and it was in a pre-roll!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
write a review

Find CherWillie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry CherWillie nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of CherWillie

Lineage

First strain parent
Chernobyl
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
CherWillie

Products with CherWillie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for CherWillie nearby.

Most popular in