Compound Z
Compound Z is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Compound Z is a gassy and fruity strain that has a sweet and spicy flavor profile with notes of vanilla and tar. It also features a happy and relaxing high that can help with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. Compound Z is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Compound Z effects include feeling sleepy, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Compound Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and headaches. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Compound Z features flavors like gassy, fruity, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Compound Z typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Compound Z has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is one of the most trichome heavy strains on the market, and often looks like it has just been sprayed with crystals. It is a potent and balanced strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Compound Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
