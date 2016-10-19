ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Confidential Wreck, also known as Lohan, is the humorous, if not totally common sense cross of LA Confidential and Trainwreck. This plant grows to a medium height and produces dense, light green nuggets that smell of earth, pine, and citrus. Confidential Wreck’s effects are mentally racy from the start, but calm down into strong heady euphoria and warmth in the limbs. Enjoy this strain to combat headaches, stress, and minor pain.   

Lineage

LA Confidential
Trainwreck
Confidential Wreck

