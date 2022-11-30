Cookies and Chem
aka Cookies n Chem
Cookies and Chem effects are mostly energizing.
Cookies and Chem potency is higher THC than average.
Cookies and Chem, also called Cookies n Chem, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC, Stardawg, and Starfighter. Cookies and Chem is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who want a pep in their step. Leafly customers tell us Cookies n Chem effects include uplifted, focused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cookies and Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, Cookies and Chem features flavors like apricot, chemical, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cookies n Chem is typically around $45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookies and Chem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cookies and Chem sensations
Cookies and Chem helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
