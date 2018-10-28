ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Deadlights
Deadlights

Deadlights

Deadlights is a CBD-rich combination of medically-oriented cannabis strains. Created in a collaboration between TGA Genetics and NorStar Genetics, Deadlights is a flavorful mixture of ACDC and Pennywise that expresses three distinct phenotypes. This strain offers a generous yield (especially for a CBD strain) and sweet bouquet of blackberries and musky earth. Its effects are exceptionally clear-headed with just a touch of passive relaxation that isn't weighted or cumbersome. Deadlights is a great strain for brand new consumers and those seeking to tone down nausea, nagging aches and pains, and stress.

First strain parent
Pennywise
parent
Second strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
Deadlights

