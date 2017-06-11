ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

Effects

Show all

240 people reported 1945 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 55%
Sleepy 53%
Euphoric 48%
Hungry 35%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 38%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Death Star
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Death Bubba

