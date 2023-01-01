Dip N Dots
aka Dippin Dots, Dipping Dots
Dippin Dots is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Deep Breath. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Dippin Dots is a sweet and earthy strain that has a syrupy and gassy flavor with hints of berry and mint. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Dippin Dots is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dippin Dots effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dippin Dots when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Lovena Green Farms, Dippin Dots features flavors like sweet, earthy, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dippin Dots typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dippin Dots has dense and sticky buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dippin Dots, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
