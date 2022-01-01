Dolato 41
Dolato 41 effects are mostly calming.
Dolato 41 potency is higher THC than average.
Dolato 41 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and Do-Si-Dos. Dolato 41 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dolato 41 effects include focused, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dolato 41 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and nausea. Bred by Sherbinski, Dolato 41 features flavors like sage, tree fruit, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Dolato 41 typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dolato 41, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Dolato 41 sensations
Dolato 41 helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
