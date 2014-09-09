ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 177 reviews

Dutch Hawaiian

Dutch Hawaiian

Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.

Effects

136 people reported 823 effects
Happy 58%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 39%
Creative 36%
Energetic 35%
Stress 30%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 19%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

177

Avatar for HazeRage
Member since 2011
This is by far one of the tastiest strains out there, much better than blue dream, true blueberry, granddaddy purple, strawberry cough, and many OG strains. It is just so tasty its unbelievable citrusy doesn't even start to describe the smell and the flavor the is so pungent and sticks all the way t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for kosmicleo
Member since 2015
I am really enjoying the Dutch Hawaiian cannabis strain from Top Shelf in Seattle. It has a deliciously fruity smell that brings an instant sense of peace and joy. Smoking this cannabis strain helps remind you that this is medicine, true flower power. It does have a very uplifting and energetic qu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LilWeedMonkey
Member since 2015
This is the first review I've written and for good reason. Dutch Hawaiian is DELICIOUS, potent and smooth to smoke. I suffer from PTSD and pretty extreme social anxiety and after one toke of this I could go to the busy grocery store without getting stressed with my surroundings. This weed does not c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for reyashtoos
Member since 2015
Dutch Hawaiian or Hawaiian Dutch. It's like the best parts of being drunk without ever having taken a sip of booze.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Luminaiel
Member since 2017
I was fairly convinced I could speak to my cats. 10/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Dutch Treat
parent
Strain
Dutch Hawaiian

