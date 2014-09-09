Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
177
HazeRage
kosmicleo
LilWeedMonkey
reyashtoos
Luminaiel
Find Dutch Hawaiian nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dutch Hawaiian nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Dutch Hawaiian
Hang tight. We're looking for Dutch Hawaiian nearby.