4.5 49 reviews

Ecto Cooler by Seeds of Compassion is both a rising star in the cannabis ranks, but also a spooky, citrus-infused throwback to The Ghostbusters (particularly Ghostbusters II). Named for a Hi-C beverage of the same name whose release coincided with the release of The Real Ghostbuster cartoon in 1986, Ghostbuster II in 1989, and the Ghostbuster reboot in 2016. The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Enjoy Ecto Cooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon. 

39 people reported 208 effects
Relaxed 43%
Happy 41%
Euphoric 35%
Uplifted 33%
Focused 28%
Stress 35%
Depression 30%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 17%
Lack of appetite 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 7%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 2%

