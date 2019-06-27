ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

Avatar for Littlelung
Member since 2019
Works perfect for sleep and relaxation. Started using this strain after a seizure and immediately noticed the benefits. One bowl pack before bed and I'm right off to sleep. Adding a little bit of a high thc bud on top of the bowl is a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jacklecat
Member since 2019
This is a great strain for pain! It has a very calm numb relaxed feel to it. I would recommend this for a social setting, gets a talkative vibe to it.
FocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Cannakid1117
Member since 2019
Works Good For Relief And Relaxation Has A Sweet Smell To It
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MYHIPPY7
Member since 2018
Gets you talking but keeps you relaxed, great for any social anxiety and no signs of paranoia! Good CBD based strain.
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for peanutbutta
Member since 2016
This feels straight up like a glass of wine to me. You get this happy wash of relaxation then it mellows into something you can be totally productive on. I love it. Great for mood but also works on pain.
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
Elektra

