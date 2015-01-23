ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Cheese, bred by Positronics, is a throwback to the old school strains that filled the coffee shops of Amsterdam in the late 1980s. Super Cheese was created through inbreeding, crossing Cheese genetics with another select phenotype believed to be Exodus Cheese. The aroma of this indica-dominant hybrid is a mix of skunky musk and a pungent blue cheese funk that has become synonymous with Cheese varieties. The flavor is a strong, smooth blend of bittersweet herbs and cream, like an earthy buttermilk.

22 people reported 134 effects
Euphoric 63%
Relaxed 59%
Hungry 40%
Uplifted 36%
Happy 31%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 18%
Pain 18%
Headaches 13%
Muscle spasms 13%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Super Cheese

New Strains Alert: Super Cheese, 1024, 501st OG, Blueberry Essence, and Burkle
