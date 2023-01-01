stock photo similar to Miami Punch
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Miami Punch

Miami Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Florida Orange and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Miami Punch is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the city of Miami, where it was originally cultivated by Revolution Cannabis. Miami Punch is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Miami Punch effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miami Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Revolution Cannabis, Miami Punch features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Miami Punch typically ranges from $30-$40. Miami Punch is a great strain to enjoy in the evening or night, as it can induce a powerful yet clear-headed high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miami Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

