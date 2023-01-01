stock photo similar to Frosted Donut
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Frosted Donut

aka Frosted Donuts, Frosted Doughnuts, Frosted Doughnut

Frosted Donut is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Louis XIII. This strain is a sweet treat that offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Frosted Donut is 23-26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frosted Donut effects include happiness, sleepiness, and appetite. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and nausea. Bred by Ganja Goats, Frosted Donut features flavors like citrus, berry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frosted Donut typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and help you unwind, look no further than Frosted Donut. This strain is a decadent delight that will make you feel like you’re indulging in a bakery treat while enjoying the soothing effects of indica cannabis. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosted Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Frosted Donut

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Frosted Donut products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Frosted Donut near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Frosted Donut strain reviews6

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight