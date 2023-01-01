Frosted Donut
aka Frosted Donuts, Frosted Doughnuts, Frosted Doughnut
Frosted Donut is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Louis XIII. This strain is a sweet treat that offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Frosted Donut is 23-26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frosted Donut effects include happiness, sleepiness, and appetite. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and nausea. Bred by Ganja Goats, Frosted Donut features flavors like citrus, berry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frosted Donut typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and help you unwind, look no further than Frosted Donut. This strain is a decadent delight that will make you feel like you’re indulging in a bakery treat while enjoying the soothing effects of indica cannabis. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosted Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
