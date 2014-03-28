ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fruit Spirit
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Fruit Spirit

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 42 reviews

Fruit Spirit

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

Fruit Spirit

Fruit Spirit is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid that was bred by Royal Queen Seeds through crossing Blueberry and White Widow. This is a match made in heaven, as Fruit Spirit inherits a pleasant blueberry aroma and White Widow’s heavy resin production. A sense of happiness eases the mind in total cerebral relaxation, making Fruit Spirit suitable for patients treating mood disorders, anxiety, or depression. This sweet-smelling hybrid flowers in 7 to 8 weeks indoors, but outdoor gardens should only be grown in warm, sunny regions.

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 254 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 51%
Focused 35%
Talkative 35%
Stress 35%
Pain 32%
Lack of appetite 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

write a review

Find Fruit Spirit nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fruit Spirit nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Fruit Spirit

Products with Fruit Spirit

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Fruit Spirit nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Cactus, Elderberry Kush, Fruit Spirit, Shiatsu Kush, and Y Griega
New Strains Alert: Cactus, Elderberry Kush, Fruit Spirit, Shiatsu Kush, and Y Griega