Fruit Spirit is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid that was bred by Royal Queen Seeds through crossing Blueberry and White Widow. This is a match made in heaven, as Fruit Spirit inherits a pleasant blueberry aroma and White Widow’s heavy resin production. A sense of happiness eases the mind in total cerebral relaxation, making Fruit Spirit suitable for patients treating mood disorders, anxiety, or depression. This sweet-smelling hybrid flowers in 7 to 8 weeks indoors, but outdoor gardens should only be grown in warm, sunny regions.