Gaslato
Gaslato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Gas. This strain is a creamy and gassy hybrid that has a sweet and sour flavor. Gaslato is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gaslato effects include euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gaslato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Sublime Brands, Gaslato features flavors like diesel, vanilla, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gaslato typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a smooth and potent hybrid that can inspire good vibes and fun times. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gaslato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
