Gelato Pop
Gelato Pop is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Triangle Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Gelato Pop is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gelato Pop is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Pop effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by ThePotShop, Gelato Pop features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gelato Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gelato Pop is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gelato PopOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gelato Pop products near you
Similar to Gelato Pop near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—