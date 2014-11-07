Gemstone is a coveted hybrid strain with a complex genetic background that combines Skunk #1, Northern Lights, Lavender, and Sour Diesel. Emerald green hues intermix with amethyst purples underneath a shimmering coat of crystal trichomes. As enticing as its exterior is Gemstone's aroma: a fragrant blend of flowery sweetness. With relaxing effects that begin in the body, Gemstone works its way up over time to a euphoric, energetic peak. Patients treating anxiety and pain often choose this hybrid as their go-to daytime medication, as it allows a good degree of functionality alongside potent relief.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
Find Gemstone nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gemstone nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Gemstone
Hang tight. We're looking for Gemstone nearby.