stock photo similar to GG Gelato
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 13%CBD

GG Gelato

GG Gelato, Also known as "Gorilla Glue Gelato", is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Gelato. Bred by Barney's Farm, GG Gelato is 13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GG Gelato effects make them feel relaxed,  happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose GG Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. GG Gelato features an earthy aroma and woody flavor profile with notes of apple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GG Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to GG Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop GG Gelato products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to GG Gelato near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight