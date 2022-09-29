Gorilla Glue Gelato
aka Gelato Glue
Gorilla Glue Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Glue Gelato potency is lower THC than average.
Gorilla Glue Gelato, also known as Gelato Glue,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Gelato. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and sleepy. Gorilla Glue Gelato has 13% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gorilla Glue Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gorilla Glue Gelato sensations
Gorilla Glue Gelato helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
- 5% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
