ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grand Doggy Purps
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Grand Doggy Purps

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 56 reviews

Grand Doggy Purps

aka Grand Doggy Purple

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 56 reviews

Grand Doggy Purps

Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency. 

Effects

Show all

40 people reported 394 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 30%
Stress 60%
Pain 55%
Inflammation 42%
Depression 37%
Anxiety 35%
Dry mouth 32%
Anxious 10%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

56

write a review

Find Grand Doggy Purps nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grand Doggy Purps nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Grand Doggy Purps

Products with Grand Doggy Purps

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grand Doggy Purps nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Grand Doggy Purps, Alien Rock Candy, Dragon’s Breath, Mango Haze, and Buddha Haze
New Strains Alert: Grand Doggy Purps, Alien Rock Candy, Dragon’s Breath, Mango Haze, and Buddha Haze

Most popular in