ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grandpa Larry OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Grandpa Larry OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 49 reviews

Grandpa Larry OG

aka Grandpa Larry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 49 reviews

Grandpa Larry OG

An instant classic from top tier genetics, Grandpa Larry OG is the next elite OG strain. Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid. With clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing effect, this strain can relieve pain without locking you to the couch. Taking after Granddaddy Purple in growth, these dense dark green and purple buds are covered in trichomes and orange hairs.

Effects

Show all

32 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 46%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 31%
Creative 18%
Stress 31%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 18%
Anxiety 18%
Dry mouth 31%
Dizzy 9%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

49

more reviews
write a review

Find Grandpa Larry OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grandpa Larry OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Grandpa Larry OG

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Grandpa Larry OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grandpa Larry OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More
New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More

Most popular in