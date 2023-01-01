Grape Animals
Grape Animals is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, also known as Granimals. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Grape Animals is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Grape Animals is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Animals effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Animals when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Organic Remedies, Grape Animals features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Animals typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram. Grape Animals is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Animals, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to Grape AnimalsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grape Animals products near you
Similar to Grape Animals near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—