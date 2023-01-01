Grape Juice
Grape Juice is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Grape Soda. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Grape Juice is a strain that was created by Silent Seeds, a company that produces high-quality cannabis seeds using organic and clean green-certified farming techniques. Grape Juice is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Juice effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Juice when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Silent Seeds, Grape Juice features flavors like grapefruit, green mango, peppermint, coffee, and licorice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Juice typically ranges from €14 to €110 per seed, depending on the quantity. Grape Juice is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
