Green Goddess is an indica-dominant hybrid that descends from Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf Indica. With an aroma that blends notes of rose with ruby red grapefruit, this hybrid offers a divine flavor profile that brings justice to her name. Crystal-coated emerald buds are wrapped with vibrant amber hairs in a display as enticing as Green Goddess’ fragrance. Blissful euphoria rushes through the mind, bringing with it a surge of focus and intrigue while eradicating life’s stressors.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
89
Find Green Goddess nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Goddess nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Green Goddess
Hang tight. We're looking for Green Goddess nearby.