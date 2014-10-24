ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 64 reviews

Grimace

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 64 reviews

Grimace

Grimace is a mostly indica strain that brings to mind a large, conic purple character, one of the many off-putting mascots representing a well-known fast food hamburger franchise. The connection makes sense the moment you see the bulbous purple-hued buds produced by Grimace plants. Little is known about where this mysterious phenotype came from, but indica genetics are evident in Grimace's sedating, mellow effects.

Effects

44 people reported 295 effects
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 36%
Sleepy 34%
Hungry 31%
Stress 38%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

64

Avatar for Rain_Man
Member since 2012
Powerful body-high, usually get couch locked. Really good for listening to music. Dense purple nuggets that are moist with resin and the smell is out of this world. Only downside is that it only lasts a short time, peaking at around 30 minutes in.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for Chibby71
Member since 2016
A nice mellow bud. If you're stressed this one is for you!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for ChubbyCheddah
Member since 2014
Very tasty. Light purple buds with a mellow head high. Perfect for vibing to some revolutionary Raggae music or just chillin with friends. I got mines from the PDA lounge in Downtown Seattle.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Dryland2012
Member since 2015
I loved the beautiful black-purple hue to the buds on this batch of Grimace OG! It was a very quick-acting head high, with thick smoke that filled the bong. The taste was pretty harsh upon first hit, but as soon as you exhale, you get a very pleasant grape flavor--it's like candy! Effects include gi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for 1gotgoodz
Member since 2014
Hints of green and purple are masked by this trichome covered medicine. Great for the advanced smoker. It tastes of a sweet citrus that I am unfamiliar with like hints of orange and lemon but smoothed over with a lingering musk of the two fruits.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Photos

Products with Grimace

New Strains Alert: Blue Heron, Haze Heaven, Grimace, Garlic Bud, and Nurse Jackie
