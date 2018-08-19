ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Harlequin GDP

Harlequin GDP

Known by many names, Harlequin GDP is a CBD-dominant cross of Harlequin and Granddaddy Purple. This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain.    

29 people reported 220 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 34%
Uplifted 34%
Euphoric 31%
Focused 20%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 41%
Pain 34%
Depression 31%
Inflammation 27%
Dry mouth 17%
Dizzy 13%
Anxious 10%
Headache 6%
Dry eyes 3%

Lineage

Harlequin
Granddaddy Purple
Harlequin GDP

