  3. Harmonia
Indica

4.5 19 reviews

Harmonia

aka Gumby

Harmonia

Harmonia is an indica strain bred by combining a Pure Kush and LA Confidential cross with a Sweet Tooth and Juicy Fruit hybrid. This strain’s CBD content tends to be slightly higher than its THC profile, making this indica a great choice for those sensitive to psychoactive effects or patients treating pain, inflammation, or anxiety. With an aroma of sweet lemon and berries, Harmonia delivers functional, clear-headed effects that allow you to stay active and productive throughout the day. Don’t confuse Harmonia with its sister strain Pokie, who inherits a high-THC and low-CBD chemical profile despite being bred from the same parent genetics.

Pure Kush
Sweet Tooth
Harmonia

