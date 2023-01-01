stock photo similar to Hibernate
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Hibernate

Hibernate is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Shut Eye and Stardawg. This strain is named after its sleepy and relaxing effects that can help you hibernate for the night. Hibernate is 24-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hibernate effects include relaxation, sedation, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hibernate when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, Hibernate features flavors like earthy, lemon, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is nerolidol. The average price of Hibernate typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a nighttime cold medicine of cannabis that can put them in a deep and peaceful sleep. Hibernate is also known for its dense and trichome-covered bracts, aka pods, that resemble candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hibernate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Hibernate

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hibernate products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hibernate near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Hibernate strain reviews8

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight