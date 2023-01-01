Hibernate
Hibernate is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Shut Eye and Stardawg. This strain is named after its sleepy and relaxing effects that can help you hibernate for the night. Hibernate is 24-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hibernate effects include relaxation, sedation, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hibernate when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, Hibernate features flavors like earthy, lemon, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is nerolidol. The average price of Hibernate typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a nighttime cold medicine of cannabis that can put them in a deep and peaceful sleep. Hibernate is also known for its dense and trichome-covered bracts, aka pods, that resemble candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hibernate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
