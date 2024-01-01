HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Honeymoon Cake
write a review
Honeymoon Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Lemon Tree. It combines the best of its parents’ aromas for a mix of citrus, vanilla, and pepper, and offers consumers an arousing, soothing experience ideal for romantic and social gatherings—like your honeymoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honeymoon Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Honeymoon CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Honeymoon Cake products near you
Similar to Honeymoon Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—