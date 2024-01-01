stock photo similar to Ice Cream Punch
HybridTHC 10%CBD 0%

Ice Cream Punch

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:

  • Ice Cream Punch effects are mostly calming.

    Ice Cream Punch potency is lower THC than average.

Ice Cream Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ice Cream Punch is named for its creamy and fruity flavor, as well as its relaxing and euphoric effects. Ice Cream Punch is 10% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Cream Punch effects include feeling happy, calm, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Cream Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Cresco Labs, Ice Cream Punch features flavors like citrus, berry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a citrusy aroma and a mood-boosting effect. The average price of Ice Cream Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Ice Cream Punch is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries in the US. If you’re looking for a balanced hybrid that can satisfy your sweet tooth and your body, look no further than Ice Cream Punch. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ice Cream Punch strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Strain spotlight

