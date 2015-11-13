ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
ICED Grapefruit

ICED Grapefruit by Female Seeds is a hybrid strain that brings together genetics from ICE and Grapefruit. The resulting hybrid leans slightly to the sativa side, offering uplifting and happy effects that keep positivity flowing. The physically relaxing qualities of this strain come from its ICE parent, an indica-dominant hybrid cherished for its sedating effects. Both parents come through in the flavor as hashy notes intermix with sweet citrus and fruit. 

Effects

Show all

43 people reported 408 effects
Happy 74%
Relaxed 69%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 46%
Focused 39%
Depression 46%
Pain 46%
Stress 46%
Headaches 25%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 9%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Ice
parent
Second strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Strain
ICED Grapefruit
Strain child
Slice of Heaven
child

New Strains Alert: Orange Creamsicle, Bluniverse, ICED Grapefruit, 3D CBD, and More
New Strains Alert: Orange Creamsicle, Bluniverse, ICED Grapefruit, 3D CBD, and More

Most popular in