Jealousy Kush Mints
Jealousy Kush Mints is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Kush Mints. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Jealousy Kush Mints is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Jealousy Kush Mints is 25.4% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jealousy Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jealousy Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by an outlaw biker, Jealousy Kush Mints features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Jealousy Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Jealousy Kush Mints is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jealousy Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
