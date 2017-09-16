ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sugar Plum Sunset
Indica

4.8 58 reviews

Sugar Plum Sunset

Sugar Plum Sunset

Sugar Plum Sunset by Cresco Labs brings back-to-back Bubba Kush genetics together with potent results. The funky undertones of Pre-98 Bubba Kush are enriched by the floral aromas of Katsu Bubba’s phenotype mother. Its generous trichome density and hues of purple foliage give the strain an appetizing appearance alongside pain mitigating effects that relax the mind and body without being excessively sedative. Enjoy this 90% indica later in the day to maximize this strain’s deep physical relaxation.  

Lineage

First strain parent
Katsu Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Sugar Plum Sunset

