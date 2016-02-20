ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jungle Juice
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jungle Juice

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 21 reviews

Jungle Juice

Jungle Juice

Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for kayteemisskay
Member since 2017
I personally got this for my dream steam, and it's perfect. it's so rare to find a really good one for nasuea.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Puffpuff98
Member since 2015
The flavor is outstanding. As well as the long lasting effects and the sweet aroma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Well now, my research shows Jungle Juice is a Sativa or a Sativa leaning Hybrid but, mine was an Indica containing 27% THC & it was by Inhalence. The pale green buds had amber pistils with frosty white trichomes. Smell & taste was sweet & sour (fruity, floral, citrus, & pine). Best way to explain th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for zisko22
Member since 2014
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Geocali
Member since 2017
Got a nice strain with 24.7%THC wow very nice strain, and the flavoring are spot on, Might be my new favorite strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Jungle Juice nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jungle Juice nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jungle Juice
User uploaded image of Jungle Juice
User uploaded image of Jungle Juice
User uploaded image of Jungle Juice

Lineage

First strain parent
Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
Jungle Juice

Products with Jungle Juice

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jungle Juice nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: G.O.A.T., Chronic Thunder, Jamba Juice, and More
New Strains Alert: G.O.A.T., Chronic Thunder, Jamba Juice, and More

Most popular in