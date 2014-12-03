Named for Earth's second highest mountain peak, K2 is sure to leave you at a higher elevation. The mellow flavor is accented with hints of fruit and spice, and the captivating aroma helped to make it a staple at coffee shops in Amsterdam. A cross between White Widow and Hindu Kush, this dependable Dutch hybrid first attracted growers for its compact stature, while the relaxing indica effects have kept consumers who battle anxiety and insomnia asking for more.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
49
Find K2 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry K2 nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with K2
Hang tight. We're looking for K2 nearby.