Named for Earth's second highest mountain peak, K2 is sure to leave you at a higher elevation. The mellow flavor is accented with hints of fruit and spice, and the captivating aroma helped to make it a staple at coffee shops in Amsterdam. A cross between White Widow and Hindu Kush, this dependable Dutch hybrid first attracted growers for its compact stature, while the relaxing indica effects have kept consumers who battle anxiety and insomnia asking for more.

27 people reported 194 effects
Relaxed 88%
Happy 59%
Hungry 33%
Sleepy 25%
Euphoric 18%
Stress 48%
Depression 29%
Pain 29%
Insomnia 25%
ADD/ADHD 22%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 25%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 11%
Headache 3%

Hindu Kush
White Widow
K2

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis
10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis
What Is ‘Synthetic Marijuana’ and How Is It Made?
What Is ‘Synthetic Marijuana’ and How Is It Made?

