Katsu Kush, or just Katsu, is an indica cannabis strain that descends from the hardy Hindu Kush landraces. This indica is named after the original breeder’s alias, and has garnered a reputation for its powerful, full-body effects that leave you blissfully stuck to the couch. Some phenotypes of Katsu Kush exhibit higher levels of CBD, so patients treating pain, inflammation, and anxiety should keep an eye out for this type. With a sweet earthy flavor, Katsu Kush offers a solution for stressful days and sleepless nights.
