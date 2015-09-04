ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Katsu Kush

aka Katsu

Katsu Kush, or just Katsu, is an indica cannabis strain that descends from the hardy Hindu Kush landraces. This indica is named after the original breeder’s alias, and has garnered a reputation for its powerful, full-body effects that leave you blissfully stuck to the couch. Some phenotypes of Katsu Kush exhibit higher levels of CBD, so patients treating pain, inflammation, and anxiety should keep an eye out for this type. With a sweet earthy flavor, Katsu Kush offers a solution for stressful days and sleepless nights.

27 people reported 195 effects
Relaxed 66%
Sleepy 62%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 44%
Focused 25%
Pain 40%
Insomnia 33%
Stress 29%
Muscle spasms 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 14%

Lineage

Hindu Kush
Katsu Kush

