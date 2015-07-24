ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Ken's Kush
Hybrid

4.2 32 reviews

Ken's Kush

aka Ken's OG

Ken's Kush

Ken’s Kush is a potent hybrid cannabis strain bred by Ken Estes that crosses his famous Granddaddy Purple with the equally esteemed OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Together these parents pass on a flavor profile of sweet berries, sour skunk, and grassy earth. Dreamy relaxation pours over the mind and body, helping you feel serene without the sedation typically associated with heavy indica varieties.

21 people reported 180 effects
Relaxed 95%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 57%
Aroused 47%
Focused 38%
Stress 33%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 23%
Depression 19%
Muscle spasms 19%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 23%
Anxious 9%

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Ken's Kush

