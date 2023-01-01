King Chem
aka King Chem Kush
King Chem is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and King’s Kush. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced cannabis experience that combines the best of both worlds. King Chem is celebrated for its robust THC content, with levels averaging around 20%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a powerful and euphoric high. Beginners should exercise caution when approaching this potent strain. Leafly customers report that King Chem effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. This strain is perfect for unwinding after a long day, sparking creativity, and fostering a sense of well-being. Medical marijuana patients often choose King Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Its balanced sativa-indica genetics provide relief from physical and mental discomfort. Bred by GreenHouse Seeds, King Chem features flavors like earthy, pine, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of King Chem typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing 'King Chem,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
