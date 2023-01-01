King Dos OG
King Dos OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and King Louie OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced experience. King Dos OG typically contains around 19-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that King Dos OG effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose King Dos OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Green Haven Seeds, King Dos OG features flavors like earthy, pine, and sweet undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of King Dos OG typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed King Dos OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
