Kobe OG
aka True OG
Kobe OG effects are mostly calming.
Kobe OG potency is higher THC than average.
Kobe OG is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Hindu Kush. Bred by Packwoods, Kobe OG is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kobe OG effects make them feel sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kobe OG when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Kobe OG features an aroma and flavor profile that is spicy, earthy, and woody. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kobe OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy Kobe OG weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kobe OG sensations
Kobe OG helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kobe OG products near you
Similar to Kobe OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—