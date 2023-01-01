Kushlato
Kushlato is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Kush Mints. Kushlato is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kushlato effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kushlato when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Kushlato features flavors like citrus, spicy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kushlato typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kushlato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
