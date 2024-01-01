stock photo similar to La Amnesia
Hybrid

La Amnesia

La Amnesia is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush and Amnesia Haze. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. La Amnesia is a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and Tommy Chong, a legendary cannabis enthusiast and comedian. La Amnesia is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 24%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us La Amnesia effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose La Amnesia when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Paradise Seeds, La Amnesia features flavors like citrus, earthy, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is valencene, which is known for its citrusy and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of La Amnesia typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. La Amnesia is a long-lasting and uplifting strain that can boost your mood and creativity. It has dense buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed La Amnesia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to La Amnesia

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop La Amnesia products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to La Amnesia near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

La Amnesia strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.