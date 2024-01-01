La Amnesia
La Amnesia is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush and Amnesia Haze. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. La Amnesia is a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and Tommy Chong, a legendary cannabis enthusiast and comedian. La Amnesia is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 24%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us La Amnesia effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose La Amnesia when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Paradise Seeds, La Amnesia features flavors like citrus, earthy, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is valencene, which is known for its citrusy and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of La Amnesia typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. La Amnesia is a long-lasting and uplifting strain that can boost your mood and creativity. It has dense buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed La Amnesia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
