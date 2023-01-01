stock photo similar to Lemon Drip
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Lemon Drip

Lemon Drip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Lemon Tree. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Drip is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Lemon Drip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Drip’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Drip, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight