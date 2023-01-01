Mac 11
Mac 11 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and MAC. This strain is a beautiful blend of two potent and resinous strains that produce a smooth and balanced high. Mac 11 is 20%-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac 11 effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac 11 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Insane, Mac 11 features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mac 11 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mac 11 is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac 11, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
