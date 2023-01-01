Mac 3
aka Mac V3
Mac 3 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Cookies and a hybrid of Colombian and Starfighter. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mac 3 is a rare and potent strain that originated in Los Angeles and quickly became popular among cannabis connoisseurs. It has dense and frosty buds with purple and green hues. Mac 3 is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac 3 effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac 3 when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Capulator, Mac 3 features flavors like citrus, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is valencene, which is known for its citrusy and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Mac 3 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Mac 3 is a balanced and versatile strain that can enhance your mood and creativity. It has a distinctive aroma and taste that can vary depending on the region and the method of production. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac 3, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
