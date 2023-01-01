Mango Sunrise
Mango Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango and Sunrise Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Sunrise is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. This strain is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Sunrise effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mango Sunrise when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Seed and Strain, Mango Sunrise features flavors like mango, citrus, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mango Sunrise typically ranges from $30-$40. Mango Sunrise is a great strain to enjoy in the morning or afternoon, as it can boost your mood and stimulate your appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
