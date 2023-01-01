Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between JFK (Juicyfruit x AK-47) and Mother’s Finest (a Haze heavy strain). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Marilyn Monroe is a rare and exotic strain that offers a strawberry blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the famous actress and model, and it has a glamorous appeal. Marilyn Monroe is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Marilyn Monroe effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Marilyn Monroe when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Boulder Medical Marijuana Center, Marilyn Monroe features flavors like strawberry, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Marilyn Monroe typically ranges from $40-$50. Marilyn Monroe is a great strain to enjoy in the evening or night, as it can induce a powerful yet clear-headed high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Marilyn Monroe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
